How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LAFC leads the MLS with 19 points this season. The club takes on Minnesota United FC on Sunday.

With LAFC leading all of MLS with 19 points so far this season, it hosts a streaking Minnesota United side at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday night in a marquee matchup.

Los Angeles rallied with two second half goals on the road to move back atop the Western Conference standings, while the Loons scored three times in the second half to defeat Chicago in their last match.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Los Angeles FC Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Minnesota United FC at Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In the win over Cincinnati, Kellyn Acosta and Danny Musovski scored 20 minutes apart in the second half for LAFC to rally past Cincinnati after falling into an early 1-0 hole. In the 59th minute, star Carlos Vela’s corner kick connected with Acosta to tie the score. Then, Vela found Musovski for the game-winner in the 79th minute.

Emanuel Reynoso, Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod each scored second half goals, and Minnesota United won its second straight game with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in the last match.

Two of the hottest teams in MLS will now meet on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Minnesota United FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
