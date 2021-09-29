A cross conference battle between two very similar clubs takes place on Wednesday. Minnesota United FC and D.C. United look to gain some momentum and separation in their conference standings.

In its first and only match this season, D.C. United (11-11-4) hosts Minnesota United FC (10-8-7). On the season, D.C. United is 9-3-0 at home, while Minnesota is only 2-5-5 on the road.

Each club comes in with 37 points on the season and sits in the sixth slot in its conference with one month remaining in the season.

How to Watch: Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United:

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

D.C. United was firing on all cylinders the other day, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in its last match vs. FC Cincinnati before taking its foot off the gas and finishing with a solid 4-2 win.

This is not a prototypical clash of styles, but D.C. is one of the higher scoring clubs in the league with 45 goals (2nd in the MLS) and is in the middle of the pack defensively. The team has scored nine goals in its last three matches (2-1-0) and found a rhythm.

Minnesota has been solid on defense and near the bottom of the league in goals scored with 29, which is 22nd in the MLS. Its defense has only allowed 29 goals, which is tied for sixth in the MLS. The team keeps the ball out of the goalie box (103 shots) and saves well on the limited shots it allows (71.8%), which is good for ninth-best in the MLS.

The match could ultimately come down to whether or not Minnesota can take advantage of its offensive attack. The scheme has created the fifth-most scoring attempts, but its only connecting on 27.8%, worst in the league.

D.C. United is going to score goals, and Minnesota is going to defend. Can Minnesota put some points on the board?

