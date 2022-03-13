The New York Red Bulls aim for three straight wins to start the season against Minnesota United FC on Sunday.

A battle on the field of two playoff teams from last season sees a red hot New York Red Bulls (2-0-0) club take on a middling Minnesota United FC (0-0-2) club. Both these clubs made the playoffs last season as one of the final three teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively. Minnesota United FC is in search of its first win of the season, while New York looks to stay undefeated.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Minnesota United FC at New York Red Bulls on fuboTV:

Last season Minnesota United FC made the playoffs on the back of quality overall team play and a consistent offense.

Through two matches New York knocked off San Jose (3-1) and Toronto (4-1) with powerful offense and very strong defense and goal tending.

They have had five different players score a goal so far this season, with Lewis Morgan already notching three goals. He has been terrific on the offensive side, carrying the team and giving it an explosive element on the offensive end.

These clubs did not play last season, so this will be a fresh match on the schedule for both fan bases.

On the other side for Minnesota it has started the season with back-to-back 1-1 ties with Philadelphia and Nashville, two playoff clubs from last season.

The offense has not shown up after the offseason, but the defense has been strong overall, only allowing seven shots on goal in two games.

