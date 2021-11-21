How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers

The final MLS playoff game this weekend pits Minnesota United FC against the Portland Timbers in what should be an explosive matchup.

Minnesota United FC made the MLS playoffs as the only club with 10-plus wins, losses and draws. In the regular season, they went 2–0 against their first-round opponent, the Portland Timbers.

The home teams are 2–0 in the playoffs entering Sunday with a plus-three goal differential. Can Minnesota be the first road team to win?

How to Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota swept the season series against Portland, winning the second match 2–1 at home.

In the two matches this season, Minnesota had a plus-two goal differential in its matches. Most clubs struggle on the road in general, including Minnesota who went 3-7-7 (minus-13 goal differential), with one of those wins coming against Portland back in June.

On the other hand, Portland was 11-4-2 at home with a plus-13 goal differential).

Minnesota has the opportunity to be the first road team to win these playoffs due to their season performance against Portland.

This season, Portland is tied for third in goals scored (56), but have also given up the second-most goals (52) of all teams in the playoffs. Minnesota is not quite as prolific, scoring only 42 goals (eighth-worst in the MLS), but only giving up 44 goals (tied for 11th in the MLS) of the playoff teams.

Will Minnesota pull off the upset and advance in the Western Conference playoffs to play the No. 1 overall seed in the Colorado Rapids?

Regional restrictions may apply.