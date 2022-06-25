Minnesota United travels to South Florida to face Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With both teams sitting on 18 points after 15 matches, Minnesota United and Inter Miami face off at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in an inter-conference matchup. The host is in 10th place in the East, three points below the conference's playoff picture, while United is in 11th place in the West, also three points below the seventh-placed team in the conference.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Inter Miami is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Atlanta United last Sunday where Luiz Araújo and Josef Martínez scored the goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The loss snapped a four-match unbeaten run in MLS action for Miami who had just beaten Portland 2-1 on May 28 in its most recent outing before the trip to Georgia. Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor scored the goals for Phil Neville's team in the win against the Timbers.

Neville's club will now look to get back to winning ways against Minnesota on Saturday, with United coming off of a 2-1 loss to New England in their most recent league match.

