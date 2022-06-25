Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota United travels to South Florida to face Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With both teams sitting on 18 points after 15 matches, Minnesota United and Inter Miami face off at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday in an inter-conference matchup. The host is in 10th place in the East, three points below the conference's playoff picture, while United is in 11th place in the West, also three points below the seventh-placed team in the conference.

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Live stream Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Inter Miami is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Atlanta United last Sunday where Luiz Araújo and Josef Martínez scored the goals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The loss snapped a four-match unbeaten run in MLS action for Miami who had just beaten Portland 2-1 on May 28 in its most recent outing before the trip to Georgia. Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor scored the goals for Phil Neville's team in the win against the Timbers.

Neville's club will now look to get back to winning ways against Minnesota on Saturday, with United coming off of a 2-1 loss to New England in their most recent league match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18307368 (2)
WNBA

How to Watch Mercury at Wings

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
slime cup
entertainment

How to Watch Nickelodeon Slime Cup

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_16066913
Auto Racing

How to Watch the Camping World SRX Series

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18230582
USFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Alex Barthjust now
USATSI_18565087
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18561799
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1007560107h
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy