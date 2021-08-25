How to Watch MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars

The best of the best in Major League Soccer are taking on the best of the best in Liga MX in a joint All-Star game.

If you are a fan of MLS soccer, this is a game you won't want to miss. The best of the best from the league will partner together. Going from enemies to teammates on the field, they will look to overcome the Liga MX All-Stars.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

The MLS side of the ball will be made up of some major stars in the game. Leading goal scorers in the league, Raúl Ruidíaz from the Seattle Sounders and Gustavo Bou from the New England Revolution highlight the forwards.

Meanwhile, MLS team captain Cristian Roldán and Sounders' teammate João Paulo hold down the midfield. Unfortunately, MLS key passes and assists leader Carles Gil is unavailable for the game at midfield.

Lastly, the backline is made up of Yeimar, the leader in interceptions in the MLS, and Julian Araujo from the LA Galaxy, one of the MLS's top players in tackles won. The goalkeeper highlight of the match is New England Revolution's Matt Turner.

On the other side, Liga MX is highlighted by Balon de Oro nominations at Alexis Canelo (best forward), Luis Romo (best defensive midfielder), Matheus Dória (best defender), Victor Guzmán (best rookie) and Alfredo Talavera (best goalkeeper).

There will be a lot of talent out on the field tonight. This is the first time this game has been played transitioning from the normal MLS All-Stars against a top European club. Don't miss this very first game.

