    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A 2021 MLS Champion will be crowned on Saturday, when the Portland Timbers meet New York City FC at Providence Park.
    The 2021 MLS season comes to a close on Saturday, when the Portland Timbers host New York City FC in the 2021 MLS Cup. This figures to be a high-scoring contest, with the two teams tying for third place in MLS this year in total goals scored (56 each).

    How to Watch the 2021 MLS Cup Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Portland Timbers vs New York City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Portland finished the regular season with a 17-4-13 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. They've won six straight matches heading into Saturday, including playoff victories over Minnesota United FC, the Colorado Rapids and, most recently, Real Salt Lake in the conference final.

    NYCFC was also a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, representing the Eastern Conference. They beat a record-breaking New England Revolution team in penalty kicks to begin the playoffs, then topped Atlanta United before another dramatic win over the Philadelphia Union to punch their ticket to the final. 

    The two teams did not meet in the regular season in 2021. Their last match came during the MLS Is Back Tournament in August of 2020, which Portland won 3-1.

    This will be Portland's third trip to the MLS Cup Final. The Timbers won the title in 2015 and came up short in 2018. Both of those games were on the road — this will be their first time hosting the Final. 

    For NYCFC, it's their first appearance on this stage since beginning play in 2015. They previously had been as far as the conference semi-finals, which they reached consecutively from 2016-2019.

    Who will come away with the Cup in 2021? Tune into ABC Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
