How to Watch Nashville SC at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas looks to get its first win of the season against Nashville SC.

FC Dallas (0-1-1) looks to get its first win of the 2022 season when they host Nashville SC (1-1), who is coming off their first win of the current campaign, at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

How to Watch Nashville SC at FC Dallas Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream the Nashville SC at FC Dallas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first away match of the season, FC Dallas fell to the New England Revolution by a score of 1-0, when Revolution forward Carlos Gil scored the games’ only goal from the penalty spot after he was tripped by FC Dallas defender Paxton Pomykal in the box.

Although they fell to the Revs in their last contest, Dallas played to a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC in their season opener, with Jader Obrian notching the goal for FC Dallas.

As for Nashville SC, Anibal Godoy’s 80th-minute goal gave Nashville a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in their most recent action. Randall Leal assisted on the goal with a beautiful cross into the box.

FC Dallas will look to get in the win column for the first time this season on Saturday night.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Nashville SC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
