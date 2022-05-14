The Dynamo host Nashville SC at PNC Stadium on Saturday in an intriguing MLS showdown.

After both teams advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup earlier this week, the Dynamo return to MLS play when they host Nashville SC at PNC Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo on fuboTV

Currently, Nashville is three points ahead of the Dynamo in the Western Conference standings. Nashville sits in sixth place with 15 points in the early going of the 2022 campaign while the Dynamo are in eighth with 12 points, meaning a win would be critical for the home side.

In U.S. Open Cup play, the Dynamo took down San Antonio FC by a final score of 1-0 to advance. As for MLS play, D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas’ brace was enough to take down Houston, who visited United in a road game. Houston has now lost three straight games in MLS action, struggling to find offense for much of the game against D..C United.

Nashville snapped a three-game winless streak and got its first win in its new digs with two second-half goals against Real Salt Lake. Dave Romney (63’) and C.J. Sapong (90+2’) scored for the home side.

Nashville and Houston will look to build off their U.S. Open Cup wins as they return to MLS action on Saturday.

