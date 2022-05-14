Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dynamo host Nashville SC at PNC Stadium on Saturday in an intriguing MLS showdown.

After both teams advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup earlier this week, the Dynamo return to MLS play when they host Nashville SC at PNC Stadium on Saturday.

How to Watch Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Currently, Nashville is three points ahead of the Dynamo in the Western Conference standings. Nashville sits in sixth place with 15 points in the early going of the 2022 campaign while the Dynamo are in eighth with 12 points, meaning a win would be critical for the home side.

In U.S. Open Cup play, the Dynamo took down San Antonio FC by a final score of 1-0 to advance. As for MLS play, D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas’ brace was enough to take down Houston, who visited United in a road game. Houston has now lost three straight games in MLS action, struggling to find offense for much of the game against D..C United.

Nashville snapped a three-game winless streak and got its first win in its new digs with two second-half goals against Real Salt Lake. Dave Romney (63’) and C.J. Sapong (90+2’) scored for the home side.

Nashville and Houston will look to build off their U.S. Open Cup wins as they return to MLS action on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011910712h
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Royals vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home-run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
imago1003177036h
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Lynx

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
imago1009356115h
Baloncesto Nacional de Argentina

How to Watch Semifinals: San Martin vs. Instituto Game One

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Heart of America 200, Race stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
imago1010423167h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 2

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
UFC
UFC

Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Prelims stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy