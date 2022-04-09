Nashville SC looks to build on its historic win over the Columbus Crew when it takes on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

After defeating the Columbus Crew for the first time in team history, Nashville SC looks for their third win of the season when they travel to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

How to Watch Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

In their win over the Crew, Alex Muyl scored in the 28th minute to put Nashville ahead for good in the match. However, Nashville keeper Joe Willis was busy, making four saves in the win. Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayan also narrowly missed a free-kick equalizer in the 73rd minute, as Nashville held on for a 1-0 victory in Columbus last Saturday night.

Luckily for Sporting Kansas City, they’ll return home after a 1-0 loss to Vancouver on the road last Saturday night. Kansas City is 0-4 on the road this season, falling to the Whitecaps on Ryan Raposo’s first-ever goal in MLS in the 73rd minute. Kansas City had four shot attempts on goal in the match, but Whitecaps keeper Thomas Hasal stopped all four to earn the shutout.

Nashville looks to build on their historic win over Columbus while Kansas City hopes a return home will lead them back to the winners' circle.

