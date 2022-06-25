The MLS features a cross-conference battle on the pitch between Nashville SC and D.C. United on Saturday.

If the season ended today, D.C. United (4-8-2, 14 points) would be tied for the worst record in the MLS, while their opponents today, Nashville SC (6-5-5, 23 points) would just make it into the playoffs. It has been a disappointing season for D.C. United after just missing the playoffs last season. Today’s match will not make or break their season, but every point matters in a very competitive MLS this year.

How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The last time these clubs played, last season, they finished in a defensive draw at 0-0 near the end of the year:

Through 16 matches this season, Nashville has scored 19 goals and holds a plus-one goal differential. The club is 4-4-2 on the road this season and is one of the better clubs in the MLS on the road as it hits the road today.

On the other side for D.C. United, they have scored only 17 goals overall, tied for sixth-worst in the MLS, but have given up 24 goals for a minus-seven goal differential.

Harry Mukhtar is leading Nashville with six goals and five assists and is tied for fifth in the MLS in combined goals and assists this season.

He has carried the offense, scoring and setting up his teammates as well as any player in the MLS through 16 games.

