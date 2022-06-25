Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The MLS features a cross-conference battle on the pitch between Nashville SC and D.C. United on Saturday.

If the season ended today, D.C. United (4-8-2, 14 points) would be tied for the worst record in the MLS, while their opponents today, Nashville SC (6-5-5, 23 points) would just make it into the playoffs. It has been a disappointing season for D.C. United after just missing the playoffs last season. Today’s match will not make or break their season, but every point matters in a very competitive MLS this year.

How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The last time these clubs played, last season, they finished in a defensive draw at 0-0 near the end of the year:

Through 16 matches this season, Nashville has scored 19 goals and holds a plus-one goal differential. The club is 4-4-2 on the road this season and is one of the better clubs in the MLS on the road as it hits the road today.

On the other side for D.C. United, they have scored only 17 goals overall, tied for sixth-worst in the MLS, but have given up 24 goals for a minus-seven goal differential.

Harry Mukhtar is leading Nashville with six goals and five assists and is tied for fifth in the MLS in combined goals and assists this season.

He has carried the offense, scoring and setting up his teammates as well as any player in the MLS through 16 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Nashville SC at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) questions the position before a penalty kick by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) as referee Victor Rivas and midfielder Dax McCarty (6) tries to stop Espinoza during the second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18567183
MLS

How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1003246570h
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts to being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Nic Lentz (59) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 2-1. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18590479
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Nationals at Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy