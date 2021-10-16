    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A potential Eastern Conference playoff preview pits second-place Nashville SC against sixth-place D.C. United.
    Nashville SC (11-3-14) hits the road Saturday to face another playoff contender in D.C. United (12-12-4).

    In the first meeting between these teams this season in August, Nashville dominated 5–2 at home. That match started a three-game losing streak for D.C. United, which hurt the team's playoff position.

    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    D.C. United started the match up 1–0, but they could not contain Nashville's offense.

    The five goals from Nashville are tied for a season-high for the team. Nashville has reached the five-goal mark three times this season.

    Nashville SC has 14 ties this season and just three losses. That is five more ties the next closest team in the Eastern Conference and two more than the next closest team in the league in Houston. D.C. United has 12 losses and four ties, giving it the most losses any team currently in a playoff slot.

    With six matches left in the season, D.C. United needs to keep up the pace in a tight Eastern Conference race.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

