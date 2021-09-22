Inter Miami CF will be hoping to bounce back from an embarrassing home defeat last Friday when it hosts Nashville SC on Wednesday night.

Just when it looked like Inter Miami CF had finally turned the corner, losing just once in 11 matches and winning seven times in that span, the club suffered a humiliating setback last Friday night by losing 4-0 at home to a Red Bulls team that had to fire its coach midseason.

How to Watch Nashville SC at Inter Miami CF:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (WBFS – Miami, FL)

Now, Inter Miami is back on the outside looking in at the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, sitting ninth with 32 points. That's only three fewer than the seventh-place Union, the final playoff team in the East at the moment.

One of the teams ahead of Miami in the playoffs will be the team it faces tonight. Nashville SC is currently in the midst of a fantastic campaign, sitting No. 2 in the East with 41 points behind a 10-11-3 record.

Nashville will also be hoping to get back to its winning ways, as its last match was a tough 2-1 defeat on Sept. 18 to a struggling Toronto FC team this season. Prior to that, Nashville had come out the victors in three straight matches.

What's more, Nashville will be seeking revenge, as the last time these two clubs met on Aug. 8, Inter Miami was victorious by a 2-1 score line that featured goals from Gonzalo Higuaín and a late 95th-minute winner by Indiana Vassilev.

Led by striker CJ Sapong and midfielder Hany Mukhtar's 10 goals apiece, Nashville will be hoping to pick apart a reeling Inter Miami defense that struggled mightily just five nights ago.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, will be led by Argentine striker Higuaín, who boasts nine goals and four assists this season.

A desperate home side badly needing three points against a tough Nashville team, tonight's match will be intense theater for fans of soccer.