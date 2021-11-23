Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The MLS Cup playoffs continue as Nashville and Orlando meet in the first round.
    Author:

    Nashville SC (54 points), the No. 3 seed, take on No. 6 Orlando City SC (51 points) on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference battle in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

    How to Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two sides just met in the penultimate game of the regular season, with the match ending in a 1–1 draw.

    Orlando City's Daryl Dike found the back of the net in the 18th minute, but Nashville fought back in the second half, with Hany Mukhtar scoring the equalizer.

    Both teams took 14 shots, though Nashville had seven on target to just two for Orlando City.

    The teams also played to a 1–1 draw in August. 

    Nashville is led in goals by Valentín Castellanos, who had 19 in the regular season. That tied Ola Kamara for the most goals in MLS.

    Orlando City has two players sharing the team lead in goals with 10 each, Daryl Dike and Nani.

    Nashville has a goal differential of plus-22, while Orlando City is just at plus-two.

    The winner of Tuesday's match will face the Philadelphia Union in the conference semifinals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

