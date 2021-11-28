How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Nashville and Philadelphia both won their first-round matches and the winner of this game will move on to the Eastern Conference championship match.

All season long, Nashville SC (14-4-18, 54 points) and the Philadelphia Union (14-8-12, 54 points) were jostling for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Union won out, and on Sunday, they will host Nashville SC in the second round of the MLS playoffs.

How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Nashville had the more impressive opening round win, knocking off Orlando City SC 3–1.

Nashville and Philadelphia split their two matches this season, both winning 1–0, making this about as even a playoff match as possible.

Each team finished with 54 points. Nashville won more matches and Philadelphia tied more matches. Nashville scored 55 goals, seven more than Philadelphia, and gave up 33 goals to opponents, two fewer than Philadelphia.

Last season, Philadelphia was the top seed in the Eastern Conference but was upset by New England in the playoffs.

This is only Nashville’s second season in the MLS. The club has made the playoffs in both seasons and advanced out of the first round both times as well.

A win today would be the furthest Philadelphia or Nashville has gone in the playoffs in their time in the MLS.

