How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nashville SC hosts San Jose Earthquakes at GEODIS Park on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With a 6-4-4 record so far in the 2022 MLS regular season, Nashville finds itself in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 22 points after 14 matches. San Jose, meanwhile, is 13th in the West with 14 points and a 3-5-6 record.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Match Date: June 11, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live stream Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Nashville is currently on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions with three wins and a draw in that span. The team's most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Colorado with goals from C.J. Sapong and Hany Mukhtar sealing the away win for Nashville.

Before that, the team led by head coach Gary Smith faced the top team in the USL Championship Louisville City at Lynn Family Stadium in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. The MLS side won 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute finish from Mukhtar after both teams scored in the first half.

The dramatic victory means that Nashville will now face Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on June 29 at Exploria Stadium.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
