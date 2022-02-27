How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sunday marks the opening matches in MLS play for Nashville SC and the Seattle Sounders.

The Seattle Sounders are looking to build off of their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 victory, which allowed them to advance to the quarterfinals against León. In their two matches against Motagua, they had a 0-0 draw and a 5-0 victory.

How to Watch Nashville SC at Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Almost all of the scoring came in the second half. Nicolás Lodeiro had the lone goal in the first half.

Nashville is coming into the season having lost in the MLS Cup Conference semifinals to Philadelphia. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and ended up going to a shootout where it fell 2-0. For its club friendlies, the team played Cincinnati and Charlotte. Its match against Philadelphia was canceled. In the last match against Cincinnati the team lost 3-2 and then 3-1 to Charlotte.

This will be a familiar place to play for Handwalla Bwana, as his former club was Seattle. Nashville is going to be on the road for its first seven matches as its home stadium is under construction until May 1.

Both clubs are looking to make a statement this season and this opening match will set the tone.

