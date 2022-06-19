Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nashville looks to keep its home unbeaten streak alive against Sporting Kansas City.

After both sides failed to earn victories in their last matches, Nashville returns from the international break to take on Sporting Kansas City at GEODIS Park on Sunday night.

Nashville currently sits in the playoff picture by holding onto sixth place in the Western Conference with 23 points this season, which is five points ahead of the pace. Kansas City, on the other hand, is in a down year and sits in last place in the West with only 13 points.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City Today

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Sporting KC has already played its first match coming off the international break, falling to the Revolution by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City played most of the second half with ten men after Oriol Rosell was shown his second yellow, resulting in a red card.

As for Nashville, it played the San Jose Earthquakes to a scoreless draw to extend its home unbeaten streak 24 games before the international break. Nashville had some early chances to find the back of the net, but was unable to score.

Nashville will now host Sporting Kansas City at GEODIS Park on Sunday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 12, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) crosses the ball against New England Revolution forward DeJuan Jones (24) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
