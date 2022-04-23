The Revolution travel to Audi Field to take on D.C. United on Saturday in this intriguing MLS matchup.

After finding their way back into the win column last time out, the Revolution hit the road to take on D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday night in the nation’s capital.

How to Watch New England Revolution at D.C. United Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

The defending Supporters’ Shield champions are off to a rough start in 2022, with the Revs notching just their second win of the campaign against Charlotte FC in their last contest.

In their win over Charlotte, the Revs were bolstered by the return of Adam Buksa from suspension and Buksa wasted no time finding the scorer's sheet. The Revs forward opened the scoring with a goal in the eighth minute while Matt Polster added another in the second half to give New England a 2-0 lead. The outcome allowed the Revs to avoid their first-ever five-game losing streak.

As for D.C. United, they were stunned in a 3-2 defeat by Austin FC where Austin snapped a 16-game winless streak on the road. Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes, including the game-winner in the 90th minute by Ruben Gabrielsen. Ola Kamara collected both goals for D.C. United in the loss.

The Revs and D.C. United both need to start stringing some wins together when they square off on Saturday night.

