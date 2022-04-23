Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Revolution travel to Audi Field to take on D.C. United on Saturday in this intriguing MLS matchup.

After finding their way back into the win column last time out, the Revolution hit the road to take on D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday night in the nation’s capital.

How to Watch New England Revolution at D.C. United Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream New England Revolution at D.C. United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The defending Supporters’ Shield champions are off to a rough start in 2022, with the Revs notching just their second win of the campaign against Charlotte FC in their last contest.

In their win over Charlotte, the Revs were bolstered by the return of Adam Buksa from suspension and Buksa wasted no time finding the scorer's sheet. The Revs forward opened the scoring with a goal in the eighth minute while Matt Polster added another in the second half to give New England a 2-0 lead. The outcome allowed the Revs to avoid their first-ever five-game losing streak.

As for D.C. United, they were stunned in a 3-2 defeat by Austin FC where Austin snapped a 16-game winless streak on the road. Austin FC scored three times in the final 10 minutes, including the game-winner in the 90th minute by Ruben Gabrielsen. Ola Kamara collected both goals for D.C. United in the loss.

The Revs and D.C. United both need to start stringing some wins together when they square off on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
23
2022

New England Revolution at D.C. United

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18123798
NBA

How to Watch First Round: Celtics at Nets, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 19, 2022; Rochester, New York, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Drew Skundrich (12) against the Flower City Union during the second half at Marina Auto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18103193
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at D.C. United

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago1010556453h
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Thunderbirds at Riptide

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Senators in Canada

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Lightning

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy