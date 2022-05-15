The Revolution look to build momentum off their U.S. Open Cup victory as they face Atlanta United on Sunday.

After both teams played in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 earlier this week, the Revolution and Atlanta United return to MLS play with a showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

New England advanced in the U.S. Open Cup with a convincing 5-1 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday night. Revolution star Carles Gil netted a hat trick in the win, as the reigning Supporters Shield winners try to find their form after a rocky start to the season.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In their last MLS contest, the Revs played Columbus to a 2-2 draw in a game where New England led by a goal after Adam Buksa put them ahead in the 82nd minute. However, Columbus’s Erik Hurtado came off the bench to square the equalizer in the 89th minute.

As for Atlanta, it lost a stunner to Nashville in U.S. Open Cup play, where the host side Nashville rallied from two-nil down to beat United by a final score of 3-2. Atlanta scored twice in the first 30 minutes with goals from Thiago Almada and Luiz Araujo, but couldn’t hold on to the lead.

The Revs and the Five Stripes return to MLS play in Atlanta on Sunday night.

