Charlotte FC is still searching for their first-ever MLS win. On Saturday, they take on the New England Revolution.

After falling to Real Salt Lake in snowy conditions, the New England Revolution (1-1-1) will travel to Charlotte FC (0-0-3), who are looking for their first MLS victory on Saturday.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Charlotte FC Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WRALDT – Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville)

Although they scored their first-ever MLS goal in club history, Adam Armour’s 66th-minute goal wasn’t enough as Charlotte dropped their third-straight game to Atlanta by a score of 2-1.

Charlotte will now look to get that elusive first win against the reigning Supporters Shield winners, who angrily lost a 3-2 nail-biter in stoppage time to Real Salt Lake in their last game action. Following the loss, Revs coach Bruce Arena and star Carles Gil shared their displeasure with playing back-to-back games in the snow and the wind.

Despite goals from Emmanuel Boateng and Jozy Altidore, it was Tate Schmitt’s goal in second-half stoppage time that lifted Real Salt Lake past the Revs last Saturday.

New England will now look to get their second win of the season when they take on the expansion Charlotte FC on Saturday.

