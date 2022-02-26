How to Watch Revolution at Timbers

The Revolution begin their season on Saturday on the road against the team that lost the 2021 MLS Cup, the Timbers.

In 2021, the Revolution finished as the best team in the East. They had a record of 22-7-5 in the MLS and had 73 points. That is almost 20 points higher than the next closest person in the conference and over 10 more points than the best team in the West.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Portland Timbers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the New England Revolution at Portland Timbers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They went into the MLS Cup as a No. 1 seed but ended up losing to New York City FC. After finishing regulation in a 2-2 tied, the game went to overtime where no one scored. The team ended up losing in penalty kicks 5-3.

The Timbers finished as the No. 4 team in the West. They finished 17-4-13 with 55 points. They were three points behind Kansas City and one point ahead of Nashville.

They also went to the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and made it to the conference finals and even beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 to make it to the MLS Cup.

The Timbers ended up tying NYCFC in the Cup and going to penalty kicks. They ended up losing 4-2 on penalty kicks in the final.

Today, the two elite teams face off.

Regional restrictions may apply.