How to Watch New England Revolution at New York City FC

The hottest team in Major League Soccer returns to action Saturday when the New England Revolution travel to the Big Apple to meet New York City FC, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in their own right.

How good have the New England Revolution been this campaign? The team currently sits first in the Supporters' Shield race with 49 points, seven more than the second-place Seattle Sounders.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What's more, in 22 matches this campaign, it has only lost three times. To find the last time the New England Revolution suffered a defeat this season, you have to go all the way back to July 7 when it suffered a 3-2 setback to Toronto FC.

In the nine matches since then, the Revolution has won eight times and drawn just once. The club's most recent win was a 4-1 demolishing of Cincinnati last Saturday that saw a brace from Adam Buksa plus a goal apiece by Tajon Buchanan and MLS veteran Emmanuel Boateng.

New York City FC has been strong this campaign, too, though not at that level. The New York-based club has 31 points on the season through 19 games, placing it fifth in the East.

For the Revolution, Spanish attacking midfielder Carles Gil has been a monster with two goals and a league-leading 15 assists on the campaign. At the receiving end of a lot of those key passes has been Argentinian forward Gustavo Bou, who has 12 goals on the season, the second-most of any player. Buksa, meanwhile, has 10 goals of his own.

New York City FC is led in the attack by forward Valentín Castellanos, who has eight goals this season. Midfielder Maximiliano Moralez has also been key, with six assists on the campaign.

In what promises to be a very entertaining match (the last time these two clubs played, the scoreline read 3-2 for the Revolution), New York City FC vs. the New England Revolution could even serve as an Eastern Conference Finals preview. Both clubs have been that strong in 2021.

