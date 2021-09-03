How to Watch Revolution vs Union

If not for the Revolution’s blistering start to the 2021 MLS season, the Philadelphia Union would be in the thick of the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Five teams are within five points of Orlando City for second place, with Union sitting just three points back. New England, though, is an astonishing 14 points clear of Orlando and 17 ahead of the Boys in Blue.

This matchup is the third of the season between these squads, with New England leading 1-1-0.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

TV Channel: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

In its last matchup on August 8, Revolution jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a beautiful give-and-go goal by Matt Polster in the game's 10th minute. Union’s Paxten Aaronson notched the equalizer 21 minutes later only to see New England strike again when the leading goal scorer in the East, Gustavo Bou, bury a goal off the rebound of his own penalty kick to go up 2-1. That was all New England needed to pull out the home win.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has been a bright spot for Philadelphia yet again. Fresh off his third All-Star roster appearance and 2020 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors, the 30-year-old is allowing only one goal per game this season, making 59 saves and posting eight clean sheets in 18 starts.

Revolution has been stellar at home, posting a 9-1-1 mark so far but is equally proficient away from Gillette Stadium. The team leads the Eastern Conference with six road wins in 2021.

While Philadelphia is winless against New England this year, Union owns the all-time series against the Revolution posting a 10-4-3 lead head-to-head record.

