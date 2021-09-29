How to Watch New England vs. Montreal

September 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the New England Revolution at CF Montreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's a match-up of two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference, and the New England Revolution looks to keep rolling.
Author:

If the playoffs started today, the New England Revolution (19-4-5) would be the best team in the league, securing a first round playoff bye. CF Montreal (10-9-7) would be the last team in the playoffs, sneaking in by one point. New England is the best team in the MLS by a mile (+14 points) and is a scoring machine that will challenge CF Montreal all game with its attack.

How to Watch: New England Revolution vs. CF Montreal

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Watch New England vs. Montreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last match, New England dodged a bullet and continued its winning streak to three games in a strong 2-1 win.

The Revolution’s offense has been stellar all season. It ha scored at least two goals in 17 games this season and eight matches with over three goals, including a 5-0 explosion earlier this season.

They lead the league in goals (53), assists (57) and corners (169), while being second in attacking assists (281) and accurate long balls (864).

On the other side, Montreal has been a middle of the pack team on both offense and defense all season.

This is the second and final match of the season between these two clubs. In the first match, New England edged out Montreal 2-1 but left two goals just wide that could have blown that game open. Montreal had a chance late to score, and it was not able to capitalize. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

MLS: New England Revolution vs. CF Montreal

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
