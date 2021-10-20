How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

D.C. United is trying to hold on to the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference as it takes on the New England Revolution.

The Revolution (20-4-6) come in as the best team in the MLS taking on D.C. United (12-12-5), a team they could see in the playoffs after their bye week. So far this season, the Revolution have taken care of business against D.C. United, winning both matches in two different styles, showcasing why they are the top team in the league.

How to Watch New England Revolution at D.C. United:

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

In their second match of the season, the Revolution held on to win 3-1 over D.C. United to take the season series 2-0-0 with a goal differential of 4-2.

This season the Revolution have been unmatched in nearly every possible way. They have the best record, most wins, the most goals scored (59), the second best goal differential (+23), the top assist man in Carles Gil (17) and two of the top goal scorers in Gustavo Bou (14) and Adam Buksa (13).

In their two matches with D.C. United, the Revolution jumped out to a 3-1 lead, before giving up a garbage goal at the end and winning 1-0 in the second affair.

For D.C. United, this is a very important match with only five games left on the schedule counting tonight. The team has 41 total points, tied for sixth in the eastern conference.

The difference between fifth place in the standings and on the outside looking into the playoff seeding is just two points. Atlanta (42 points) is just ahead of D.C. United and Montreal (41 points) and a couple points ahead of New York City and New York (40 points).

D.C. United needs every possible point in its hunt for the playoffs. Over its last eight matches (5-1-2) the team has looked like a deserving playoff club.

