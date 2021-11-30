How to Watch New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

The final spot in the Eastern Conference finals is on the line as the team with the best record in the MLS takes on New York City FC.

The New England Revolution (22-5-7, 73 points) have only lost to five clubs this season and never twice to the same club. The New York City FC (14-11-9, 51 points) defeated the Revolution 2–0 back in August, but is going to be a tall task for New York City to be the first club all season to accomplish this feat and make their way to the Eastern Conference finals.

How to New England Revolution vs. New York City FC today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

The blueprint for the New York City FC might have been laid out in their second match against the Revolution, which they won 2–0 in August.

New York City FC, the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, has the third-highest goal differential (plus-20), the second most goals and fourth-least goals allowed in the conference.

New England beat New York City 2–1 and lost to Miami in its last two matches of the regular season.

To close out their historic season, the Revolution went 2-1-2 from Oct. 1 through the end of the season. They slowed down from their record-setting pa and it will be fun to see how New York City plays today in response to that, with the confidence that they can beat this club head-to-head.

