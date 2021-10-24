The league-leading New England Revolution face Orlando City SC in a meeting of two top Eastern Conference contenders.

The New England Revolution (21-4-6) enter Sunday's match against Orlando City SC (12-8-10) with the top record in Major League Soccer.

New England already has secured the top spot in the playoffs, and Orlando can finish as high as second in the Eastern Conference depending upon its results in its last four matches of the regular season.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Three of Orlando City's final four matches come against teams currently in playoff position. The fourth comes against Columbus Crew SC, a team still in the hunt.

In the first meeting between New England and Orlando this season, the Revolution took a 2–1 victory, but Orlando City SC will very motivated to get a win Sunday to improve their own playoff positioning.

Orlando has won two of its last three matches, but New England has not lost a match in nearly two months. Since a 2–0 loss to New York City FC on Aug. 28, the Revolution have gone 6-0-2 and have outscored their opponents 18–10.

In New England's 27 ties and wins this season, it has allowed two or more goals just nine times. Orlando's offense will need to come out strong to get a win Sunday.

