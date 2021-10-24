    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The league-leading New England Revolution face Orlando City SC in a meeting of two top Eastern Conference contenders.
    Author:

    The New England Revolution (21-4-6) enter Sunday's match against Orlando City SC (12-8-10) with the top record in Major League Soccer.

    New England already has secured the top spot in the playoffs, and Orlando can finish as high as second in the Eastern Conference depending upon its results in its last four matches of the regular season.

    How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Three of Orlando City's final four matches come against teams currently in playoff position. The fourth comes against Columbus Crew SC, a team still in the hunt.

    In the first meeting between New England and Orlando this season, the Revolution took a 2–1 victory, but Orlando City SC will very motivated to get a win Sunday to improve their own playoff positioning.

    Orlando has won two of its last three matches, but New England has not lost a match in nearly two months. Since a 2–0 loss to New York City FC on Aug. 28, the Revolution have gone 6-0-2 and have outscored their opponents 18–10.

    In New England's 27 ties and wins this season, it has allowed two or more goals just nine times. Orlando's offense will need to come out strong to get a win Sunday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16993282
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005511
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Thunder

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005675
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Rockets

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots as New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) and guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy