The Philadelphia Union host New York City FC at Subaru Park on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

With just one loss this season and the lowest goals-against total in the league by four goals at just 11 strikes conceded, the Union are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points after 15 matches.

How to Watch New York City FC at Philadelphia Union Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream New York City FC at Philadelphia Union on fuboTV:

The Union aren't the only team in the league with just 11 goals against, however, as New York City FC has also allowed just 11 goals so far this season while sitting in first place with 27 points in its 14 matches.

NYCFC was on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions with nine wins and three draws in that span. Then, the team went up against the Red Bulls in its most recent outing, losing 3-0 in the U.S. open cup quarterfinals, snapping its impressive run and getting eliminated from the club tournament all in one.

Led by head coach Nick Cushing, NYCFC will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday in a battle between stout defenses against Philadelphia at Subaru Park.

