New York City FC takes on D.C. United in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday night.

The defending MLS Cup champions are right in the thick of things once again as New York City FC heads to the nation’s capital to take on D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday night.

New York is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with 17 points this season, but it sports one of the conference’s best goal differentials at plus-11. D.C. United, on the other hand, is eighth in the East with 13 points heading into Wednesday night’s matchup.

How to Watch New York City FC at D.C. United Today

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream New York City FC at D.C. United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Thanks to goals from Talles Magno and Valentin Costellanos, New York extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in its last match on Saturday. The matchup was the first of the season between the reigning champs and the 2020 champs.

As for D.C. United, it rallied against a pesky Inter Miami side by scoring the game’s final two goals to earn a 2-2 draw. Taxi Fountas started off by scoring in stoppage time right before the half, which sparked a goal from Ola Kamara in the 74th minute to tie the score for good.

New York looks to continue its title defense in style when it takes on D.C. United on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply