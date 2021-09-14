How to Watch New York City FC vs. FC Dallas

New York City FC will look to break a two-match winless streak Tuesday against FC Dallas, but they will be without their leading scorer.

However, the hosts could see the return of Héber, who led the team in scoring in 2019 but suffered a torn ACL last season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

You can stream the New York City FC vs. FC Dallas match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just three points clear of the playoff line in the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC will host an FC Dallas team that has posted a 2-8-2 mark on the road this season.

However, the match will not take place at the home team's usual stomping ground of Yankee Stadium due to a makeup game for the baseball team. Instead, the match will be played at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, home of the New York Red Bulls.

New York City FC beat the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution 2-0 on Aug. 28 but dropped their next two matches, 3-1 to Nashville SC and 2-1 to New England.

Without Castellanos, NYCFC will need an offensive spark. Second-leading scorers Jesús Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi have not scored since July and August, respectively. Should Héber make his return Tuesday, two weeks shy of a year since his last match, it could provide momentum for the team.

FC Dallas enters this match well out of playoff contention but the club has been competitive of late, earning at least a point in seven of its last 10 matches.

Forward Ricardo Pepi, who debuted and scored his first goal for the United States Men's National Team earlier this month, has been a bright spot for Dallas in 2021. His 12 goals in 22 matches leads the team and places him in a tie for third place among all scorers in Major League Soccer.