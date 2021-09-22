Tonight is another edition of the Hudson River Derby that pits in-city rivals New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls in one of the most contentious matchups in MLS.

Although New York City's two Major League Soccer franchises are experiencing very different campaigns, the Hudson River Derby is one of the most intense rivalries the league has to offer Tonight's New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls matchup is a must-watch event for fans of soccer.

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

You can live stream the New York City FC at New York Red Bulls match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NYCFC enters the match sitting third in the East with 38 points behind an 11-5-8 record, unbeaten in its last two matches. Its most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati FC on Sept. 18 where midfielder Keaton Parks and forward Valentín Castellanos were the two goal-scorers.

The Argentinian Castellanos leads the club with 12 goals on the campaign and has also chipped in seven assists on the year for good measure.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, rank 11th in the East with 26 points, product of a 7-5-11 record, though they are coming off an impressive 4-0 road win over what was previously a hot Inter Miami CF squad.

This will be the first of back-to-back meetings between the two New York City clubs over the next three days, and they'll meet one more time on Oct. 17 for the final time before next season.

The last time NYCFC and the Red Bulls faced off was late last season, a match that saw The Pigeons dominate en route to a 5-2 victory. Castellanos scored a hat trick that night to go with goals from Gary Mackay-Steven and Alexander Ring, neither of whom are on the team anymore.

Despite what the standings may say or how their current respective forms look, the Hudson River Derby is always exciting. Expect a lot of action tonight when the Red Bulls host NYCFC.