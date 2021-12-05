Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Conference Final: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Eastern Conference Final features two evenly matched clubs.
    After one of the best regular seasons from a club in the MLS, the run of the New England Revolution was ended by New York City FC (14-11-9, 51 points). They take on the Philadelphia Union (14-8-12, 54 points) to set the MLS Finals against the Portland Timbers.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (WOAY - Bluefield-Oak Hill)

    Live Stream Conference Final: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New York City FC and Philadelphia ended the season in a 1-1 tie in a preview of the conference finals.

    This season in three matches, the two clubs were about as even as possible, going 1-1-1 with a 3-2 goal differential in favor of New York City, including a tie in the final match of the season.

    If a tie happens today, New York City and Philadelphia will be in their second penalty kick situation of the playoffs with a berth in the Finals against Portland at stake.

    So far in the playoffs, Philadelphia knocked off NY Red Bulls (1-0) and Nashville (1-1, 2-0 on PKs). In the regular season, the club finished with a +13 point differential and since Oct. 1, they went 5-1-3 (+6 goal differential).

    New York City has beat Atlanta (2-0) and New England (2-2, 5-3 on PKs) in the playoffs after finishing the season 3-1-3 (with a +8 goal differential) since Oct. 1.

    The wildcard here might be Valentin Castellanos, who led the MLS in goals scored with 19 this season for New York City FC. Philadelphia’s top goal scorer finished with 12 this season. If the match is another tie, the penalty kick situation could allow Castellanos the opportunity to push his team from fourth place in the Eastern Conference to the chance to win the Finals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

