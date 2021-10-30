Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders look for their third straight shutout when they play in Nashville on Saturday afternoon against the Predators.
    Author:

    The Islanders got off to a slow start this year, as they lost three of their first four. They have flipped the script in their last two, though, as they have not only won both but pitched a shutout in each game also.

    How to Watch Islanders at Predators Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Islanders at Predators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New York beat the Coyotes 3-0 on Saturday and then a day later took care of the Golden Knights 2-0. The wins improved the Islanders' record to 3-2-1 overall and has them feeling better about their team as they get ready for their seventh game of a season-opening 13-game road trip.

    The Islanders are hoping to just survive this stretch, and with the back-to-back wins, they are doing just that. They will hope they can continue that Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

    The Predators will look to snap that winning streak and keep theirs going. Nashville has won two in a row after dropping four of its first five.

    In their last game, the Predators took care of the Sharks 3-1 to pick up their third win of the year. Juuse Saros was brilliant in the net for Nashville, stopping 28 shots to pick up the win.

    Both of these teams have been playing well as of late, and it should make for a great Saturday afternoon game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    New York Islanders at Nashville Predators

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040557
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

    just now
    USATSI_17042725
    MLS

    How to Watch Islanders at Predators

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch HFX Wanderers vs. Forge FC

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16421232
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Third Round

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16837972
    U.S. Olympic Trials

    How to Watch Curling: Mixed Doubles Semifinals

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16947640
    NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

    How to Watch United Rentals 200

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16823904
    College Football

    How to Watch Richmond at New Hampshire

    30 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    College Football

    How to Watch Tusculum at Catawba

    30 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at Charleston Southern

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy