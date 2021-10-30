The Islanders look for their third straight shutout when they play in Nashville on Saturday afternoon against the Predators.

The Islanders got off to a slow start this year, as they lost three of their first four. They have flipped the script in their last two, though, as they have not only won both but pitched a shutout in each game also.

How to Watch Islanders at Predators Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

New York beat the Coyotes 3-0 on Saturday and then a day later took care of the Golden Knights 2-0. The wins improved the Islanders' record to 3-2-1 overall and has them feeling better about their team as they get ready for their seventh game of a season-opening 13-game road trip.

The Islanders are hoping to just survive this stretch, and with the back-to-back wins, they are doing just that. They will hope they can continue that Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

The Predators will look to snap that winning streak and keep theirs going. Nashville has won two in a row after dropping four of its first five.

In their last game, the Predators took care of the Sharks 3-1 to pick up their third win of the year. Juuse Saros was brilliant in the net for Nashville, stopping 28 shots to pick up the win.

Both of these teams have been playing well as of late, and it should make for a great Saturday afternoon game.

