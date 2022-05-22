The Red Bulls travel to take on Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium.

After both sides earned a point for drawing matches in very different fashions, the New York Red Bulls travel to take on Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night.

Following a draw earlier this week, the Red Bulls are now in a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points this season (5-5-2). Miami, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction in 12th place with a minus-10 goal differential so far in 2022.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF Today

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New York combined for six goals with the Chicago Fire in a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. Patryk Klimala scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as the Red Bulls remained winless at home, but rallied to earn a late draw against Chicago.

As for Miami, it only put two shots on target in a scoreless draw against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. It was the second-straight tie for Inter Miami, whose leading scorer Leonardo Campana had a quality scoring chance in the 21st minute, but he hit the left post with a low shot.

The Red Bulls and Inter Miami look to get back into the win column on Sunday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply