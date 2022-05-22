Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls travel to take on Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium.

After both sides earned a point for drawing matches in very different fashions, the New York Red Bulls travel to take on Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night.

Following a draw earlier this week, the Red Bulls are now in a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points this season (5-5-2). Miami, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction in 12th place with a minus-10 goal differential so far in 2022.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF Today

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

New York combined for six goals with the Chicago Fire in a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena. Patryk Klimala scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as the Red Bulls remained winless at home, but rallied to earn a late draw against Chicago.

As for Miami, it only put two shots on target in a scoreless draw against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. It was the second-straight tie for Inter Miami, whose leading scorer Leonardo Campana had a quality scoring chance in the 21st minute, but he hit the left post with a low shot.

The Red Bulls and Inter Miami look to get back into the win column on Sunday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
