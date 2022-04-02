How to Watch Red Bulls at Revolution

The Red Bulls travel to Gillette Stadium for an MLS matchup with the Revolution on Saturday night.

After both teams failed to get a win in their last MLS action, the Red Bulls (2-1-1) travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the Revolution (1-1-2) on Saturday night.

The Revs won the Supporters Shield as the best regular-season team in MLS a year ago but have only one win in their first four contests to start the 2022 campaign. Plus, New England was stunned by Pumas in a penalty shootout in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals last Wednesday in Mexico City.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last MLS action, Charlotte FC secured its first MLS win in a 3-1 victory over New England on March 20. Charlotte was led by a pair of goals from Karol Swiderski and Benjamin Bender, while Carles Gil’s penalty in the 54th minute was the Revs’ lone goal of the contest.

As for the Red Bulls, Darlington Nagbe’s stoppage-time goal stole a victory away from New York, with the Columbus crew drawing even late for a 1-1 tie on March 20.

The Revs will look to find their form when they host the Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply