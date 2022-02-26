The New York Red Bulls and Caden Clark travel across country to take on San Jose on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls finished as the No. 7 team in Major League Soccer last season. They ended the season with a 13-9-12 record and 48 points on 34 games with a positive goal differential of +6.

This season, they will look to take what they did last year and improve upon it. The Conference East is up for grabs after New England dominated it last season. However, New York is going to have to compete from the start which is now.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

New York boasts one of the most talented young players heading into this season with Caden Clark who is only 18. Clark was on the team last season, but he saw it end early as a result of an appendectomy.

The Earthquakes, who play in the Conference West, finished as the No. 10 team in the 2021 season. They ended with a record of 10-11-13 with 41 points. That was only nine points from the No. 5 spot.

This season, San Jose looks to capitalize on a good offseason and make a run into the Conference West playoffs at the end of the season.

