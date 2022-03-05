Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toronto FC plays host to Red Bulls in their home opener on Saturday in this rivalry MLS matchup.

Since October of 2009, the Red Bulls have absolutely dominated Toronto FC, losing just six times over a 30-match span to their neighbors to the north. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight against Toronto and lost just one of the last 10 matchups between the two.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC:

Match Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Toronto awaits the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne this summer, the scoring for Bob Bradley’s squad falls to newly acquired forward Jesús Jiménez, 19-year-old Jayden Nelson, midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo and midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who notched the only goal and the only shot on goal in the Week 1 draw at FC Dallas.

Toronto comes into today winless in seven straight matches dating back to last season, the third winless run of seven more games since the start of last season. The Reds earned a draw in the Week 1 match at FC Dallas but have not won an MLS match since a 3-1 win over Chicago on Oct. 3.

The Red Bulls enter today undefeated on the young MLS season after a 3-1 win at San Jose behind goals from Patryk Klimala, Omir Fernandez and Tom Barlow to secure the road victory.

If New York were to secure another road win today, it would mark just the second time since 2011 that they have won their first two matches of a Major League Soccer season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17775177
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_17693111
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17804326
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17806411
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
new-england-revolution
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying

By Steve Benko31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy