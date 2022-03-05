Toronto FC plays host to Red Bulls in their home opener on Saturday in this rivalry MLS matchup.

Since October of 2009, the Red Bulls have absolutely dominated Toronto FC, losing just six times over a 30-match span to their neighbors to the north. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight against Toronto and lost just one of the last 10 matchups between the two.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC:

Match Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Toronto awaits the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne this summer, the scoring for Bob Bradley’s squad falls to newly acquired forward Jesús Jiménez, 19-year-old Jayden Nelson, midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo and midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who notched the only goal and the only shot on goal in the Week 1 draw at FC Dallas.

Toronto comes into today winless in seven straight matches dating back to last season, the third winless run of seven more games since the start of last season. The Reds earned a draw in the Week 1 match at FC Dallas but have not won an MLS match since a 3-1 win over Chicago on Oct. 3.

The Red Bulls enter today undefeated on the young MLS season after a 3-1 win at San Jose behind goals from Patryk Klimala, Omir Fernandez and Tom Barlow to secure the road victory.

If New York were to secure another road win today, it would mark just the second time since 2011 that they have won their first two matches of a Major League Soccer season.

Regional restrictions may apply.