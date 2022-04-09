Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Montreal looks for its second win of the season when it visits New York Red Bulls in MLS action on Saturday.

New York is off to a great start in its 2022 MLS regular season campaign, with just one loss after its first five matches to go along with 10 points, good enough for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. CF Montreal, meanwhile, is sitting second-to-last in the East and is looking for just its second win of the season.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Bulls are still searching for their first home win of the season and will have another shot to do just that when Montreal comes to Harrison, NJ for the sixth matchday of the campaign.

New York is coming off of a gritty 1-0 win at Gillette Stadium against the Revolution where Matt Polster scored an own goal securing all three points for the visitors. Frankie Amaya received a red card in the second half of the encounter and will miss the match back home against Montreal.

Montreal, meanwhile, is fresh off of a thrilling 4-3 victory at Cincinnati thanks to a Djordje Mihailovic brace to go along with finishes from Kei Kamara and Joaquín Torres. The win was the French Canadian club's first of the season and could do a lot for the squad morale heading into the visit to Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

