These two clubs are desperate for wins in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The rubber match in the season series between the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew SC comes Saturday. Each team has won its home match against the other so far, and they have played to an even 3–3 goal differential.

With the playoffs right around the corner, the Red Bulls (11-11-7) and the Crew (10-12-8) are vying for the last spot in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew SC:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Live Stream New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Columbus edged out New York in their last meeting 2–1 with a goal in the final three minutes of regulation.

Coming into this afternoon's match, Columbus is three points behind D.C. United for the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference with four matches remaining.

The Crew have the New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, D.C. United and the Chicago Fire left on the schedule. Their remaining opponents have combined record this season of 51-55-24.

The Red Bulls are only one point behind D.C. United for the final playoff slot.

In its last five matches, New York will face Columbus, Atlanta, Montreal, D.C. and Nashville, clubs with a combined record of 53-47-51.

This head-to-head match could go a long way to helping one of these teams stay in the playoff chase.

Regional restrictions may apply.