How to Watch Red Bulls at Columbus Crew

Defending champion Columbus Crew's playoff hopes are fading, but they will attempt to mount a playoff push starting Tuesday against the New York Red Bulls.

Last season, the Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup. This year, they are fighting just to make the postseason.

The Crew (7-6-11, 27 points) sit four points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 10 games still to play, starting with Tuesday's match against the New York Red Bulls (6-5-10, 23 points).

The Red Bulls sit one spot behind the Crew in the conference standings.

New York won the last match between these teams, coming away with a 1-0 shutout victory back in August thanks to a John Tolkin goal in the 33rd minute. That game was the only meeting of these clubs in 2021.

The Red Bulls have been one of the most anemic offenses in the MLS this season. Their season total of 24 goals is tied for the fourth-fewest in the league. However, they have allowed just 26 goals on the campaign.

Columbus has scored more goals with 27, but has allowed 33. The Crew's goal differential of minus-six is tied for eighth-worst in the league. Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayán leads all of the MLS in goals scored outside of 18 feet with six.

Both of these teams are trying to stay alive in the playoff hunt heading into Tuesday's match. The defending champion Crew might have the most pressure, but the Red Bulls haven't missed the postseason since 2009, so stakes are high on both sides.

