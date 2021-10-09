The New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF meet Saturday with each team looking for a win to bolster their postseason chances.

The New York Red Bulls (9-11-7) have seven matches left in the season but have not lost in their last five matches entering today's meeting with Inter Miami CF. Inter Miami CF (9-13-5) come into the day on a five-match losing streak.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WXTV-New York, NY)

Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Three weeks ago, New York dominated Inter Miami in a 4–0 win that started their current winning streak.

Coming into that September meeting with New York, Inter Miami CF had won gone 5-0-1 in their previous six matches with a plus-six goal differential. Since that loss, they have dropped four in a row with a minus-10 goal differential.

Miami had been making a strong play for a playoff slot but now sits at 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and will need another hot streak to keep its postseason chances alive. New York sits at ninth in the standings with 34 points, two points ahead of Miami.

In New York’s final seven games, they have five matches against clubs just above or below them in the standings, which could help the squad move into the playoff picture.

Regional restrictions may apply.