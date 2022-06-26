Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls travel to face LAFC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

With just three losses so far this season, Los Angeles FC finds itself in first place in the Western Conference with 30 points after 15 matches. LAFC also holds the highest point total in the league, not just the West, with Real Salt Lake just below them with 28 points. The Black and Gold also have the most goals in the league so far with 30 strikes along with their 17 goals conceded, which is tied with four other teams for the fifth-lowest total in MLS this season.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KMID- Odessa-Midland)

Live stream New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

One of the other four teams with 17 goals against this season is New York, who is second in the Eastern Conference with 26 points after 16 matches.

The Red Bulls have suffered just one loss in their last five matches in all competitions, with the team's most recent outing being a 3-0 defeat of New York City FC in the U.S. open cup quarterfinals. Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas and Omir Fernández scored the goals in the win that puts the team into the Open Cup semis.

New York now must travel to the West Coast to face the top-ranked team in the league LAFC in a must-see match in MLS action on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KMID- Odessa-Midland)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18554386
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Dream

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18362767 (1)
2022 US Senior Open Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011076712h
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Finals

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18596199
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18578944
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after they both scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrate after they both scored against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy