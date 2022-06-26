How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC

The Red Bulls travel to face LAFC at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

With just three losses so far this season, Los Angeles FC finds itself in first place in the Western Conference with 30 points after 15 matches. LAFC also holds the highest point total in the league, not just the West, with Real Salt Lake just below them with 28 points. The Black and Gold also have the most goals in the league so far with 30 strikes along with their 17 goals conceded, which is tied with four other teams for the fifth-lowest total in MLS this season.

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KMID- Odessa-Midland)

One of the other four teams with 17 goals against this season is New York, who is second in the Eastern Conference with 26 points after 16 matches.

The Red Bulls have suffered just one loss in their last five matches in all competitions, with the team's most recent outing being a 3-0 defeat of New York City FC in the U.S. open cup quarterfinals. Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas and Omir Fernández scored the goals in the win that puts the team into the Open Cup semis.

New York now must travel to the West Coast to face the top-ranked team in the league LAFC in a must-see match in MLS action on Sunday.

