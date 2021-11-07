New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC is one of two matches in the Eastern Conference that could have a major impact in the MLS playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, there are two monster matches today and this is one of them. Playoff seeding and potential elimination before the playoffs even start could happen today. Nashville SC (12-4-17) has already secured their playoff spot and a home-field match to start, but they could rise up to the second overall seed with a win (and Philadelphia losing or tying) today against the New York Red Bulls (13-12-8).

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Nashville SC today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch New York Red Bulls at Nashville SC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York stepped up and defeated Nashville 2-0 earlier this season, one of only four losses for Nashville all year:

Nashville comes in tied in points with Philadelphia (who plays New York City today) and does not need to win today, but rising to second place in the Eastern Conference gives them a more fortunate path in the playoffs.

All season long, Nashville has been a bend-don’t-break team. They have far and away the most drwS, which is solid for regular-season points but could come back to hurt them in the playoffs.

They have the second-best goal differential in the entire MLS (plus-22) and could finish with the best depending on what New England does today.

On the other side, New York would be in the playoffs if they started today. But a win, loss or tie gives different paths.

A win and they are in, potentially as high as the fourth seed with a home field match. A draw puts them in a three-way tie with Atlanta and Orlando (48 points) not counting their matches today. A loss, well that could eliminate them from the playoffs with Montreal only one point behind them and D.C. and Columbus only three points behind.

There is so much on the line today.

Regional restrictions may apply.