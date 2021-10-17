    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch New York Red Bulls at New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The New York Red Bulls take on crosstown rival New York City FC in an Eastern Conference showdown Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The New York Red Bulls hold a 3-0-2  record in their last five games, including a win against their opponent Sunday, New York City FC. They also have beaten FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF in that stretch, and have tied Philadelphia Union and New York City FC.

    New York City FC is 1-2-2 in its last five matches, including its win and draw against the Red Bulls, a win against FC Cincinnati, a loss to the Chicago Fire 2-0 and a draw with Nashville.

    How to Watch: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

    Match Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Valentín Castellanos, an NYCFC forward, has 13 goals in 26 matches and is currently tied for fourth in the league in goals scored this season. Midfielder Jesús Medina is second on the team with eight goals in 27 matches.

    Patryk Klimala leads the Red Bulls in goals scored with eight goals in 24 matches. Fábio is their second-leading scorer with five goals in as many matches.

    In the last five meetings between these two teams, both of them are 2-2-1. Most recently, the Red Bulls came out on top 1–0 on the back of a 43rd minute goal from Omir Fernandez despite NYCFC holding possession for 65% of the match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    New York Red Bulls at New York City FC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
