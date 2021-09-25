How to Watch Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

September 25, 2021
How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls and NYCFC meet Saturday for the second time this week.
Author:

The Red Bulls and New York City FC met Wednesday in the first of three matches scheduled between the two clubs this season. The game came down to the wire, with Patryk Klimala scoring for the Red Bulls in the 102nd minute to seal a 1-1 draw. The goal the latest equalizer in regular-season history.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC:

Match Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

You can stream the New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The rivalry series continues Saturday with the 20th all-time meeting between the Clubs The Red Bulls hold a 10-3-6 advantage in the series. 

NYCFC has scored 44 goals so far this season, which is tied for second-most in the league. Leading NYCFC's offense is forward Valentín Castellanos, who ranks third in MLS with 13 goals this season.

On the other side, the Red Bulls' 29 goals against are the sixth-fewest allowed by a team this year. Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel has stopped 70.7% of the shots he's faced this season in 25 starts.

Kickoff from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with coverage on MSG.

Regional restrictions may apply.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16694937
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
