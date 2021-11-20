Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The MLS playoffs begin Saturday as the second-seeded Philadelphia Union host the New York Red Bulls.
    Unbeaten against the New York Red Bulls in 2021, the Philadelphia Union begin their quest for their first MLS Cup at home, where they have posted an 11-3-3 mark this season. Scoring will be at a premium Saturday as these sides feature two of the four best scoring defenses in the league, conceding less than a goal per game.

    In their three previous matchups this year, neither team has managed more than one goal.

    How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: MSG+

    You can stream the New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Red Bulls come into the playoffs with just one loss in their last twelve matches, a stretch dating back to a 2–1 loss at Columbus on Sept. 14. New York has scored more than one goal twice in those 12 games.

    Philadelphia is led by Goalkeeper of the Year finalist Andre Blake, who has posted a dozen shutouts this year and has lost to the Red Bulls just one time since 2018. Blake is opposed by Carlos Miguel Coronel, who leads MLS with 13 clean sheets in his 34 starts for the Red Bulls. Coronel has played every minute of his team’s games this season.

    While the Union have had success in U.S. Open Cup Championships, three times finishing as a runners-up, they have only managed one MLS playoff win in their 12-year history. That win came in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, when they defeated the Red Bulls 4–3 behind Nick DeLeon’s 105th-minute goal.

    New York has not won a playoff game since the 2018 season, when it entered as the No. 1 seed and beat Columbus 31 on aggregate before being ousted by eventual MLS Cup Champion Atlanta United.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

