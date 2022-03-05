Chicago look to pick up its first win of the season against Chicago Fire FC

Chicago opened the MLS season with a 0-0 draw against Inter Miami. Chicago was looking to start the season strong as its last club friendly resulted in a 1-0 victory over Austin. The match is going to be held at the home field of the Chicago Fire, Soldier Field, and is the earliest home game for the club.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live Stream Orlando City SC at Chicago Fire FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City was able to get the strong start that it was hoping for with a 2-0 home opener victory against Montreal.

Scoring for the club was Alexandre Pato 49’ and Benji Michel 59’. Pedro Gallese was able to keep a clean sheet with only two shots on target, however, the defense had to step up as they allowed seven corner kicks. Orlando City looks to build off of their success from last season where they made it to the MLS playoffs.

Chicago leads the all-time series between the clubs with seven wins and Orlando City with four wins. There have been five draws between the two teams. In their last match, Orlando City won 1-0 so despite the overall record, this match should be an entertaining one.

Regional restrictions may apply.