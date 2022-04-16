How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew

Two Eastern Conference playoff teams in the MLS take the field to face each other on Saturday in Orlando City FC and the Columbus Crew.

These two playoff clubs from last season are back where they left off, as Orlando City SC (3-2-2) are in second place in the Eastern Conference and the Columbus Crew (2-2-2) are in the final playoff slot in the conference. There is still a lot of soccer to be played in the regular season but these are the matches that in the end determine tiebreakers and make a huge difference later in the season.

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Orlando City FC put in a goal just before the 59-minute mark to score the only goal they needed in their last match against the Chicago Fire FC:

So far this season, Orlando City SC has been a grinding club. They have either scored or allowed more than two goals just one time, with every match being a full 90-minute battle.

They are coming off a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire FC and look to continue that momentum here today.

Columbus, however, is riding a two-match losing streak after starting its first four matches of the season with either a win or a tie. The Crew are also grinding out matches after their first two where they scored seven goals, to only putting the ball in the net three times since then.

Overall, the Crew have a plus-three goal differential this season and need to rediscover their offense again to get back in the win column.

Last season these clubs split their two matches with each club winning one match 3-2 over the other for an even goal differential. This should be a very competitive match here today.

