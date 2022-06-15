Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Revolution host Orlando City at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

With the reigning supporters shield winners starting to catch fire before the international break, the Revolution will now host Orlando City at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

New England’s unbeaten streak is at six games to put it in eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, one spot beneath the playoff line. Despite a loss to Dallas before the layoff, Orlando is still fifth in the East.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at New England Revolution Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream Orlando City SC at New England Revolution on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After Kansas City’s Oriol Rosell was shown a red card to start the second half, New England’s Emmanuel Boateng put the Revs ahead for good with a goal in the 87th minute on Sunday. Sporting Kansas City actually tied the score at 1-1 with only 10 men thanks to Johnny Russell’s goal in the 52nd minute. However, the Revs eventually broke through with the extra man to earn a 2-1 victory.

As for Orlando, it fell to Dallas and Paul Arriola by a final score of 3-1 in its last MLS game. Arriola scored a pair of goals in the second half to stun the home side.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Orlando City SC at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
