With the reigning supporters shield winners starting to catch fire before the international break, the Revolution will now host Orlando City at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

New England’s unbeaten streak is at six games to put it in eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, one spot beneath the playoff line. Despite a loss to Dallas before the layoff, Orlando is still fifth in the East.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at New England Revolution Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

After Kansas City’s Oriol Rosell was shown a red card to start the second half, New England’s Emmanuel Boateng put the Revs ahead for good with a goal in the 87th minute on Sunday. Sporting Kansas City actually tied the score at 1-1 with only 10 men thanks to Johnny Russell’s goal in the 52nd minute. However, the Revs eventually broke through with the extra man to earn a 2-1 victory.

As for Orlando, it fell to Dallas and Paul Arriola by a final score of 3-1 in its last MLS game. Arriola scored a pair of goals in the second half to stun the home side.

